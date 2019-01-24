Macron Backs Venezuelan Opposition over 'Illegitimate' Maduro
French President Emmanuel Macron voiced support for Venezuela's opposition on Thursday and said that Europe favoured "the restoration of democracy" in the country after the "illegitimate" election of President Nicolas Maduro in May last year.
The backing for Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself acting president on Wednesday in a bid to oust Maduro, puts Macron at odds with Russia which has slammed the attempted "usurpation" of power.
