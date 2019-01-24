Mobile version

Macron Backs Venezuelan Opposition over 'Illegitimate' Maduro

by Naharnet Newsdesk 24 January 2019, 13:01
W460

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced support for Venezuela's opposition on Thursday and said that Europe favoured "the restoration of democracy" in the country after the "illegitimate" election of President Nicolas Maduro in May last year.

The backing for Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself acting president on Wednesday in a bid to oust Maduro, puts Macron at odds with Russia which has slammed the attempted "usurpation" of power.

SourceAgence France Presse
World
Comments 0