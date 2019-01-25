One Killed in High-Rise Blast in Northeast China

At least one person was killed in an explosion in a high-rise building in northeast China's Jilin province on Friday, local officials said.

The blast happened about 3:20 pm (0720 GMT) on the 30th floor of the Wanda Plaza Apartment Building in Changchun, city authorities said in a statement posted on social media, adding that the incident was under investigation.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing over 20 explosions and people had been evacuated from buildings surrounding the Wanda Plaza Apartment, the state-run Beijing Youth Daily newspaper reported.

Social media footage showed a busy road shrouded in smoke as devices exploded on the ground while people fled. AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.