Maduro Rejects European Demands for New Election

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro rejected demands by European countries to call elections within eight days in an interview broadcast on Sunday, insisting that his country was "not tied" to Europe.

"They should withdraw this ultimatum. No one can give us an ultimatum," Maduro told CNN Turk in an interview dubbed into Turkish from Spanish.

European powers including France and Germany on Saturday warned they would recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as president unless Maduro calls elections within eight days.