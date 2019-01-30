Trump Talks with Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido in Phone Call

U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Wednesday to offer his backing for Guaido's claim to the presidency, the White House said.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaido to congratulate him on his historic assumption of the presidency and to reinforce President Trump's strong support for Venezuela's fight to regain its democracy," the White House said in a statement.

Washington has recognized Guaido's claim to lead Venezuela, but hard-left President Nicolas Maduro, who still controls the military and police, says Guaido is part of a U.S.-led coup plot.

The pro-government Supreme Court has barred Guaido, who is calling for large anti-Maduro street protests this week, from leaving the country.