Karami Hits Out at Bassil, Says Gathering Minister Can Join His Bloc's Meetings

Consultative Gathering member MP Faisal Karami announced Thursday that the grouping is not opposed to having a cabinet minister who would attend the meetings of the Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc.

“The issue of representing the Gathering has been finalized and is not an obstacle that would delay the government,” Karami said.

“Any candidate who will be picked by President Michel Aoun will enjoy the approval of all Gathering members,” the MP added.

“We don't mind that the chosen minister take part in the meetings of the Strong Lebanon bloc the same as all ministers who are part of the President's share, on the condition that he represents the Gathering in the Strong Lebanon bloc,” Karami went on to say.

He added: “Why is there procrastination in finalizing this logical agreement that reflects reality and satisfies all sides?”

Karami also denied that he and MP Jihad al-Samad are opposed to the nomination of Hassan Mrad as the representative of the Consultative Gathering.

“President Aoun has not picked the name yet and we consider Mrad as our representative. We do not see a justification for this huge media campaign other than that one of those concerned with the cabinet's formation is seeking to achieve fictional victories at our expense,” the MP added.

“Anyhow, if Minister Jebran Bassil is seeking a ceremonial victory in the eyes of his popular base, we do not mind this, seeing as there are no formalities among friends and what's important is the content,” Karami went on to say.

The issue of representing the Hizbullah-backed Consultative Gathering, a grouping of six Sunni MPs, has delayed the formation of the government for several months now. There are also disagreements over the distribution of portfolios and previous disagreements over Christian and Druze representation had also hindered the formation process before being eventually resolved.