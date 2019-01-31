Jumblat Congratulates Hariri but Vows to Fight Public Funds Waste

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Saad Hariri on the formation of his new government but pledged to “oppose” any measures that might lead to squandering public funds.

“Sheikh Saad, congratulations on the government after the strenuous efforts. We will help you within the principles that we believe in in our party and we will oppose any wrongdoing against public money and the national resources, as has happened at the Deir Amar (power plant) and the Tripoli refinery,” Jumblat tweeted.

“By the way, my remarks today about the delay of the government were a mere assumption and there is no need to turn them into a point of contention. What's important is the future,” the PSP leader added.