France Welcomes Formation of Lebanon Govt.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the formation of Lebanon’s new government and affirmed commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty and stability, a statement from the Elysee Palace said on Friday.

“President Emmanuel Macron reaffirms his commitment to the sovereignty, stability and security of Lebanon, underlining the importance of the policy of dissociation and the fight against terrorism,” read the statement.

Macron expressed his hopes for the “full success of Prime Minister Saad Hariri and the ministers in their future work in the service of the Lebanese people alongside President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and all the forces that make up the Lebanese society in all its diversity."

Macron reiterated his commitment to the sovereignty, stability and security of Lebanon, stressing the importance of the policy of dissociation policy and combating terrorism.

On Thursday, Lebanon announced a government line-up ending an eight-month wait that had heightened fears of a major economic collapse.

The new cabinet, unveiled during a press conference at the presidential palace, includes 30 ministers from Lebanon's rival political clans.

The new line-up is to see four women take up office, including at the head of the interior and energy ministries.