Mrad: I’ll Back My Group and Partake in Strong Lebanon Bloc Meetings

Newly named State Minister for Foreign Trade Affairs Hassan Mrad of the Consultative Gathering, assured on Friday that he is going to vote in accordance with the group in the government despite being appointed as part of the Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc.

"I am going to represent the Gathering in the new government and will vote in its favor, but i will also participate in the meetings of the Strong Lebanon bloc,” he told LBCI.

The issue of representing the Hizbullah-backed Consultative Gathering, a grouping of six Sunni MPs, had delayed the formation of the government for the past four months. But an agreement was reached lately and culminated in forming the country’s government after nine months of delay.

There were also disagreements over the distribution of portfolios and previous disagreements over Christian and Druze representation that had also hindered the formation process before being eventually resolved.