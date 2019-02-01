Mobile version

U.S. Warns Hizbullah Not to Funnel Ministry's Money

by Naharnet Newsdesk 01 February 2019, 12:48
W460

A senior U.S. official has warned Lebanon's Hezbollah against exploiting the position of the Health Ministry to funnel funds to institutions affiliated with the Shiite militant group.

The remarks by Marshall Billingslea, the U.S. Treasury's assistant secretary on terror financing, came as Lebanese political factions agreed on Thursday to form a new government.

The development broke a nine-month deadlock that deepened Lebanon's economic woes.

Billingslea spoke to local journalists at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.

Hezbollah has three seats in Lebanon's new Cabinet, including the Health Ministry.

The English-language Daily Star quoted Billingslea as saying that "if we see that Hezbollah exploits" ministries to funnel money and "other terrorist agendas, then we have significant problems."

He declined to elaborate what the U.S. Treasury would do in that case.

SourceAssociated Press
Lebanon
Comments 6
Thumb justin 01 February 2019, 12:49

Talk Talk and more Talk....

Reply Report
Thumb libanaisresilient 01 February 2019, 13:41

This must be a big joke! America warning against corruption?! Lol...

Reply Report
Thumb marcus 01 February 2019, 14:00

The @Pos is celebrating the satanic revolution in Iran that eradicated corruption...

Reply Report
Thumb doodle-dude 01 February 2019, 14:45

The USA already knows that khezbollah uses @blablablablabla's deep and wide luv tunnel to funnel money and finance terrorism and shiism.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 01 February 2019, 15:06

Hizbala delenda eat

Jai bhole ki!

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 01 February 2019, 16:38

Kizballah has a 1,000 ways to funnel its money this will not even gets its attention besides its the Lebanese that end up paying for it.

Reply Report