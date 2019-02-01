NATO 'Fully' Supports U.S. Withdrawal from Missile Treaty
NATO said Friday it fully supported the U.S. decision to pull out from a Cold War missile treaty with Russia, saying Moscow was in breach of the agreement.
"The United States is taking this action in response to the significant risks to Euro-Atlantic security posed by Russia's covert testing, production, and fielding of 9M729 ground-launched cruise missile systems. Allies fully support this action," the transatlantic alliance said in a statement.