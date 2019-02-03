Al-Rahi: United Arab Emirates is State of United Religions

The United Arab Emirates is “a state of united religions and a state of united cultures,” Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi said Sunday on his first day of a visit to the UAE.

“As humans, we cannot live in hatred and I believe that this conference represents a call for ending all wars and conflicts,” al-Rahi told the Global Conference of Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi.

“Humanity was not created to live in war but rather in peace and serenity,” the patriarch added.

He also lauded Pope Francis visit to the UAE which also kicked off on Sunday.

The patriarch is scheduled to preside in the evening over a mass for the Lebanese expat community at Abu Dhabi’s Mar Youssef Church.