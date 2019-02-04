Aoun Says Govt. Hasn't Started Its Work to Face Criticism

President Michel Aoun on Monday condemned perceived political attacks against the new government, noting that it has yet to start its work.

“The formed government comprises new faces and they are good, but it is surprising that we have started hearing criticism against it and against its figures through the media before they even assume their posts and start their work,” Aoun said

“It seems that something wrong is happening in this regard, especially that the attacks started once we managed to overcome the financial crisis that erupted in connection with reports claiming that the lira and the financial markets were going to collapse,” the President added.

Hoping “all difficulties” will be resolved and “further economic and financial achievements will be made,” Aoun said the new government will focus its efforts on three fronts: the ailing economy, the refugee crisis and the rampant corruption.

“Corruption is the fiercest disease that has stricken Lebanon and we have started to confront it,” the President added.

Aoun's remarks come amid a renewed war of words between his Free Patriotic Movement and the Progressive Socialist Party.