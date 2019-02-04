U.S. Urges Others to Follow European Recognition of Venezuela's Guaido
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday welcomed major European powers' recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president and urged others to follow suit.
"We encourage all countries, including other EU member states, to support the Venezuelan people by recognizing Interim President Guaido and supporting the National Assembly's efforts to return constitutional democracy to Venezuela," Pompeo said in a statement.
