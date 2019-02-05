Report: PSP Says Berri Willing to 'Back' Jumblat

The Progressive Socialist Party said that Speaker Nabih Berri is “willing to back” PSP leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat after a series of fiery tweets with Prime Minister Saad Hariri over the future performance of the government, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Tuesday.

Sources close to the PSP, spoke of “attempts to block the party and its leader,” which they said Berri will not let that happen.

Two PSP figures who visited Berri two days ago after Jumblat’s press conference, said the Speaker has assured them that he won’t let Jumblat “become isolated,” they told the daily.

“Berri, a key ally, is not going to leave Jumblat alone to face blockade attempts. The Speaker is willing to play a role and prevent that. But he is going to let things take their natural course for now, because of the fierce statement campaigns by both parties,” PSP sources said.

Hariri and Jumblat’s war of words stepped up after the Cabinet was formed last week.

Jumblat criticized Hariri and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil and accused them of hegemony, unilateralism and disregard for the Taef Accord.

Both Hariri and Bassil had blasted Jumblat in return.