Rahi from UAE: Wars Don’t Emanate From Religion

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi said that the United Arab Emirates merits the honor to receive Pope Francis on a historic visit and to witness the signature of a declaration in the name of Muslims and Christians in the Arabian Peninsula, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

“This event is highly important, since the Middle East is considered as a region of war and conflicts between religions,” Rahi said during the mass service chaired by Pope Francis at Sheikh Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"Today, the UAE tells the world that we are brothers, that religions are a source of brotherhood and that wars do not originate from religion," added the Patriarch.

"Christians must show the true image of Islam in their community and Muslims must in turn show the true image of Christianity," he concluded.