Bassil Says Aoun President Thanks to Hizbullah, FPM Won't Accept 'Syria in Lebanon'

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil announced Tuesday that “had it not been for Hizbullah, General (Michel) Aoun would not have become president.”

“And Hizbullah must admit that had it not been for the FPM, it would not have managed to persevere in the face of Israel, terrorism or the isolation attempts,” Bassil added at a Mar Mikhail Church ceremony marking 13 years since the historic “memorandum of understanding” was signed between the two parties.

“This agreement was not aimed at isolating anyone. It rather paved the way for national agreements with everyone and there are articles related to sovereignty that have been fulfilled as others remain pending,” Bassil added.

“Partnership with Hizbullah protects national unity and the country and it is important. That's why we always return to it,” the FPM chief went on to say.

Turning to the thorny issue of Lebanon's relation with Damascus, Bassil said: “The FPM will never accept Syria's presence inside Lebanon but will stand by it, the same as it did over the past eight years, when it is behind the border.”