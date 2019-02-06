Two Suspects Arrested on Terror Charges, Links to Nusra Group

State Security Directorate in the South has arrested two Syrian nationals on terror charges, the State-run National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

NNA said one of the suspects, identified as Ahmed R., has admitted to having contacts with Mohammed Khaled Taha, of the rebel group Ahrar al-Sham in Syria’s Idlib.

The second suspect has also admitted to having links to al-Nusra Front and to fighting alongside its ranks in 2012.

Police found that both suspects were illegally residing on Lebanese soil because their residence permits have expired.