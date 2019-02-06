Berri: Confidence Sessions to be Held Tuesday, Wednesday

Speaker Nabih Berri announced Wednesday that Parliament will convene on Tuesday and Wednesday next week to discuss the cabinet's Policy Statement and vote on confidence in the new government.

Speaking to MPs during the weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting, Berri said he will call for morning and evening sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday and, if necessary, an afternoon session on Friday.

“Parliament will accompany the government's work with a workshop and monthly monitoring and legislative sessions,” Berri added.

Expressing his relief over the formation of the government,” Berri said the new cabinet has “a lot of challenges and junctures ahead,” hoping it will manage to “make up for the wasted time.”

Separately, the Speaker warned that Israel has “outsourced and exploited a block adjacent to Lebanon's southern maritime border,” noting that “this move represents an attack on Lebanese sovereignty and it targeted against our resources, oil fortune and waters.”

“We cannot remain silent over this issue and I will raise it tomorrow with the Italian premier during his visit to Lebanon and with the relevant international officials and sides,” Berri added.