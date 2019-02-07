PSP Delegation Meets Hariri, Says 'Ties Mended, Firmer than Before'

A Progressive Socialist Party delegation on Thursday met with Prime Minister Saad Hariri and announced that ties between the two parties have been mended and are now “firmer than before.”

The delegation comprised the ministers Akram Shehayyeb and Wael Abu Faour and the MPs Fisal al-Sayegh and Hadi Abu al-Husn. The meeting was held in the presence of Hariri's aide and ex-minister Ghattas Khoury.

“The relation between this dear house and Mukhtara is historic,” Shehayyeb said after the meeting.

“The PM is certainly keen, like us, on the Taef Accord... It is true that there are differences over several files, economic and otherwise, but we certainly agree on the major national principles. And on the regional issue, we and the premier are in the same position,” Shehayyeb added.

“Today's meeting was very cordial and the relation has been mended and is now even firmer,” the minister went on to say.

Asked what pushed PSP leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat to change his stance quickly after the fiery stances he voiced on Sunday, Shehayyeb said: “There is a common interest for the sake of the people, the institutions and the success of this government.”

Jumblat and Hariri had engaged in an unprecedented war of words following the formation of the new government.

The relation between the two leaders was reportedly strained in connection with several issues, including Jumblat's refusal to cede the industry ministerial portfolio, the suspension of an Internal Security Forces close to Jumblat, Hariri's rapprochement with Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil, the appointment of a pro-Syria refugee affairs minister and the allocation of the internally displaced people ministry to Ghassan Atallah of the FPM.