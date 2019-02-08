Gharib: Coordination with Syria Obligatory on Refugees Return

State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib said that coordination between Lebanon and Syria on the return of refugees is “compulsory,” the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat daily reported on Friday.

“Coordination between Lebanon and Syria is a compulsory path to return the refugees back to their homeland,” Gharib told the newspaper.

He said he had asked for the inclusion of a phrase stating “coordination with the Syrian state” in the government’s Policy Statement -- approved by the Council of Ministers on Thursday-- but was rejected by several ministers.

While acknowledging that he is not fully acquainted with the file so far, he confirmed in a statement to the newspaper that to manage the file, it would be “necessary to coordinate with Syria in line with the Russian initiative, and to communicate with the international community.”

Gharib added: “The humanitarian situation of these people remains a priority. Our goal is to ensure the comfort of displaced people living in difficult conditions in Lebanon.”

Lebanese parties are divided over the controversial file of refugees and whether a coordination with the Syrian government is best for the country to facilitate their return.

March 8 alliance camp believes “direct dialogue” between the Lebanese and Syrian governments is the only means to address the issue.

Meanwhile, March 14 alliance including support the immediate return of the displaced on condition it is a safe one.