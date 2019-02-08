Hariri to Visit UAE for Summit

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is bound to travel to the UAE over the weekend to participate in the World Government Summit in Dubai, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

The two-day visit will be an occasion for the Premier to discuss with his counterparts participating in the three-day forum, several files related to Lebanon and the region.

Lebanon’s parliament is expected to hold confidence sessions Tuesday and Wednesday for Hariri’s newly formed government.

The World Government Summit is an annual event held in Dubai, UAE. It brings together leaders in government for a global dialogue about governmental process and policies with a focus on the issues of futurism, technology and innovation, as well as other topics.