Hariri from UAE: There's Consensus on CEDRE, I Want to Make Lebanon Like Dubai

Hariri from UAE: There's Consensus on CEDRE, I Want to Make Lebanon Like Dubaiإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Sunday that “there is political consensus in Lebanon on all the reforms recommended by the CEDRE conference.”
“There is also consensus on combating corruption,” he added in a talk session with the journalist Imadeddine Adib on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.
Commenting on remarks by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed that he had dreamt to make Dubai like Beirut, Hariri said: “I want to make Lebanon like Dubai.”
And noting that Lebanese citizens should get their rights regardless of their sectarian affiliations, Hariri added: “I’m employed by the people and I must serve everyone.”
The premier also called for separating the economy from sectarianism, noting that “it is true that there are political parties intervening in Syria, but we are against this intervention and we won’t stop our economy for their sake.”
On the sidelines of his participation, Hariri met with the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed, in the presence of Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future Mohammad Al Gergawi, the Minister of Economy Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri and the President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO and chairman of the Emirates Group Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum.
The meeting was also attended by the members of the Lebanese accompanying delegation. Talks focused on the latest regional, Arab and international developments and the bilateral relations, Hariri’s office said.
Separately, Hariri met with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde. He also met with the head of the Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, who is participating in the World Government Summit.
Lebanon like Dubai??
Dubai craves what Lebanon was over 50 years ago...
Lebanon remains Blessed with natural beauty and a unique history along with (although slowly diminishing), hospitable loving unique mixed people with class (although slowly diminishing)..
Dubai tried to buy what Lebanon has lost...
I pray Lebanon never becomes what fake materialistic Dubai become
"I pray Lebanon never becomes what fake materialistic Dubai become"
lol @ the real genuine non-materialistic lebanese culture!
lol @ fake materialistic Dubai:)!
You've totally misunderstood my point...
The Lebanese lawyers fly to Dubai to represent their local drug and prostitution problems.
The Lebanese taught them real estate, banking, business etc
The Lebanese are victims of our lack of governance...
It's so sad that money has become the sole focus of wealth.
Lebanese have historically been poor in material but rich in principle culture etc..
Dubai through a recently educated government achieved some of what Lebanon had 50 years ago.
Lebanese are victims of their choice of voting corrupt politicians..
But Lebanese are also the victims of its neighbouring problems..
Dubai has not 1 refugee and every foreign worker (up to 80%) is politely deported at their retirement age...
Dubai is nothing near Lebanon historically and will forever envy our past and do its best to keep us from recovery...
Think about that fellow Lebanese
"Dubai has not 1 refugee and every foreign worker (up to 80%) is politely deported at their retirement age..."
Syrian refugees arrived in Lebanon due to government incompetence back in the middle of 2011. Where was Lebanon in 2011 and where was Dubai?
Dubai has a retirement program and if you buy an apartment/real estate you are given residency as long as you own that property.
Nations are not only measured by their past but by their present and future.
This would never happen in 'materialistic' Dubai!
Hariri: I Want to Make Lebanon Like Dubai
In Dubai there is law and order and hardly any corruption. In Dubai there is no iranian sectarian criminal organization calling itself 'resistance'. In Dubai you have officials who have vision, leadership, and values; something Lebanese officials from top to bottom lack. That is why Lebanon will never be like Dubai.
Add to that: Dubai has a functioning government. They don't have polluted beaches, trash and garbage on the streets. They have functioning infrastructure, functioning airports and ports. Land at Dubai airport and land at Beirut airport and see the difference. In Dubai there is citizenship as opposed to nepotism/sectarianism in Lebanon.
The Lebanese think they are smart and they can circumvent the law. That is part of the Lebanese culture. Have you seen how the Lebanese queue at an airport, how they board a plane, how they disembark from a plane?
Let's stop blowing our own trumpet. We have nothing to be proud of.....
another thing, maybe I'm a little older... I've travelled to over 40 countries...
Lebanese are slowly being bought or sold depending on the angle you look at it..
When you lol, you're lol'ing at yourself as many on here have big opinions but repeat the curse of voting the same rulers for several hundred dollars over past 40 years
Not sure what the argument is about above guys? We all want to see Lebanon regain its former glory. For the PM to say he wants Lebanon to become similar to Dubai is just a figure of speech. What Lebanon needs is not taller buildings or a bigger airport but a cultural change. One that educates the people to become Lebanese first and abide by the laws second. Were a conglomeration of various sects all hating each other under the guise of being the same people. When you reach a point of separation of State and the Church/Mosque then you maybe able to strive to become a better nation. Meanwhile these statements are just figures of speech and whether Dubai or Seoul is better than Lebanon is subjective. Besides we have better humus than they do lol.
Lebanon is a piece of crepe, it’s beautiful nature is gone, constructions are everywhere, these highways are also a cancer. The sea is brown and has little fish left in it. The Lebanon our parents and grandparents got to experience is gone for good. Our country is already overpopulated, with no birth control, nothing can be fixed. Not enough water for all, trash keeps on taking more space and this list is long.... Dubai started from scratch, the useless people are deported. They have a master plan.... unlike our Lebanese dump.