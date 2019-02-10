Hariri from UAE: There's Consensus on CEDRE, I Want to Make Lebanon Like Dubai

Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Sunday that “there is political consensus in Lebanon on all the reforms recommended by the CEDRE conference.”

“There is also consensus on combating corruption,” he added in a talk session with the journalist Imadeddine Adib on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Commenting on remarks by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed that he had dreamt to make Dubai like Beirut, Hariri said: “I want to make Lebanon like Dubai.”

And noting that Lebanese citizens should get their rights regardless of their sectarian affiliations, Hariri added: “I’m employed by the people and I must serve everyone.”

The premier also called for separating the economy from sectarianism, noting that “it is true that there are political parties intervening in Syria, but we are against this intervention and we won’t stop our economy for their sake.”

On the sidelines of his participation, Hariri met with the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed, in the presence of Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future Mohammad Al Gergawi, the Minister of Economy Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri and the President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO and chairman of the Emirates Group Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum.

The meeting was also attended by the members of the Lebanese accompanying delegation. Talks focused on the latest regional, Arab and international developments and the bilateral relations, Hariri’s office said.

Separately, Hariri met with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde. He also met with the head of the Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, who is participating in the World Government Summit.