Zarif from Beirut: We're Willing to Back Govt. in All Fields

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday kicked off a three-day official visit to Lebanon.

Speaking to reporters at the Rafik Hariri International Airport, Zarif said his visit has “two goals.”

“The first is to announce solidarity and stand by Lebanon, and the second is the Iranian republic’s declaration of its full readiness to support the Lebanese government in all fields,” Zarif said.

“We are always willing to support Lebanon and we’re waiting for the Lebanese side to express this desire,” the minister added.

Zarif will begin his visit by meeting the parties of the March 8 political camp at the Iranian embassy. He will also meet with Ziad Nakhaleh, the secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, and will hold talks with the representatives of the Palestinian forces and factions.

On Monday, he will meet with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri. He will also meet with his Lebanese counterpart Jebran Bassil after which a press conference will be held.

According to media reports, Zarif will also meet with Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Zarif is reportedly expected to propose equipping the army with Iranian air defense systems, after Nasrallah said he is willing to ask Iran to provide the army with such weapons.

The West is meanwhile monitoring the Lebanese stance, seeing as Iran is under international sanctions.