Ex-MP Ghanem Dies after Sudden Illness

Former minister and MP Robert Ghanem passed away on Sunday at the age of 77 after a sudden illness, the National News Agency said.

Ghanem, who hailed from the Western Bekaa town of Saghbine, served in parliament for 22 years.

He spent 15 years in France and Europe as a lawyer and in 1992 he was elected for the Maronite parliamentary seat in Western Bekaa. He was reelected in 1996 and was appointed as education minister between the years 1995 and 1996.

In 2007, he was among the candidates nominated by then-Maronite patriarch Nasrallah Sfeir for the presidency.

He did not run in the 2018 parliamentary elections.