Nadim Gemayel: 'We're Willing to Take Up Arms'

Kataeb bloc MP Nadim Gemayel on Wednesday lashed out at Hizbullah, after MP Nawwaf al-Moussawi voiced remarks against slain president-elect Bashir Gemayel -- Nadim's father and the founder of the Lebanese Forces.

“They have insulted our most important icon – Bashir Gemayel,” the lawmaker said at Ashrafieh's Sassine Square, where Kataeb and LF supporters held a sit-in to denounce Moussawi's remarks.

“If we want to build a strong state we must respect each other. If they don't respect us, we won't respect them. The arms with which they are threatening us do not scare us and their words do not scare us,” Gemayel added.

“We are ready to take up arms to stand in your face, but we don't want to reach this situation. But do not try to corner us and do not attack our icons. Bashir Gemayel is a red line!” the MP went on to say.

During a speech by MP Sami Gemayel in parliament earlier in the day, Moussawi said “it honors the Lebanese that President Michel Aoun was elected through the rifle of the resistance while others reached the presidency on an Israeli tank.”

Nadim Gemayel hit back during the session, saying “no one reached the presidency on the top of an Israeli tank.”

“You were throwing rice on the Israelis and most of you voted for President Bashir in this parliament,” he added, apparently referring to some Shiite citizens and ex-MPs.

Moussawi snapped back, saying: “Your size is equivalent to an Israeli tank.”