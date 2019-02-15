Hassan to Euronews: Determined to Get the Truth Behind Hariri’s Assassination

Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan stressed on Friday that the Special Tribunal for Lebanon investigating the assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri is carrying out its tasks as she emphasized determination for getting the truth.

“The STL is playing it role and we have to wait for the investigation results. But, at the same time we must know the perpetrators behind the crime because we are determined to know the truth,” the Minister said in remarks to Euronews network.

On assuming the post of interior minister and whether it surprised her, she said: “There is no problem with a woman taking over an exceptional and sovereign portfolio in the country. This is a unique experience that should be replicated in other institutions and ministries.”

On the security file, Hassan confirmed that the two directorates of General Security and Internal Security Forces linked to her ministry are run by two of the “best officials in Lebanon and are known for their efficiency.”

The Minister added that a lot of reforms are being implemented, such as “strict implementation of the traffic law, the removal of obstacles, concrete walls and other barriers (hindering traffic and blocking streets), in addition to the airport security, municipal development,” and other files.

On domestic violence against women, Hassan said she will make sure it doesn't go unreported.

“There is a need for abused women to find an official destination to resort to if they are harassed or threatened,” she said. “Police stations in Lebanon and in every village should listen to women's complaints. I will be strict about this.”