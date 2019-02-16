Egypt Army: 7 Jihadists Killed, 15 Soldiers Dead or Wounded in Sinai

Egypt's army said Saturday seven suspected jihadists were "eliminated" and 15 soldiers killed or wounded in an attack in the Sinai Peninsula, where the military is fighting the Islamic State group.

Security forces responded to the attack on a checkpoint in restive North Sinai in an "exchange of fire", army spokesman Tamer el-Refai said in a statement, without giving a precise number for the soldiers killed.

Egypt launched a nationwide operation against militants in February 2018, mainly focused on jihadists in North Sinai province.