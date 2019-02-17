Qaouq: Saudi Normalization with Israel Encourages Israel to Attack Lebanon

Hizbullah central council member Sheikh Nabil Qaouq on Sunday accused Saudi Arabia of “normalization with Israel,” warning that such a move would “encourage Israel to attack Lebanon again.”

“Arab-Israeli ties are a treason against Palestine, and if Gulf normalization has failed Palestine, Saudi normalization with the Israeli enemy is the most treacherous, because Saudi Arabia is the country of the two holy mosques,” Qaouq said.

“This normalization represents a real threat to Arab national security and an encouragement for Israel to attack Lebanon again,” the Hizbullah official warned, stressing that “there is no place for (Lebanon’s self-declared policy of) dissociation towards the Saudi normalization with Israel.”

“Lebanon will be hurt the most, because this normalization will affect our security and oil and gas rights, especially that this Gulf stance encourages Israel to carry out further aggression and emboldens it against us,” Qaouq went on to say.

He added: “How can Saudi Arabia claim to be Lebanon’s friend as it emboldens Israel against it? This stance has nothing to do with friendship and Arabism, and if normalization is a sin, the bigger sin comes from the Saudi regime,” the Hizbullah official said.

His remarks come after a visit to Beirut by a senior Saudi official who pledged strong support for Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has leaked a video of Gulf Arab ministers slamming Iran during a closed-door session of a Middle East conference in Warsaw.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states which do not recognize Israel sent top diplomats to attend this week's conference alongside Netanyahu, something the prime minister and his U.S. ally have talked up as a new regional axis against Iran.

Though Saudi Arabia and Israel have no official diplomatic ties, they share a determination to limit the expansion of Iranian influence in the Middle East.

Netanyahu praised the conference organized by Washington in the Polish capital as a "historical turning point" for the region.

"An Israeli prime minister and the foreign ministers of the leading Arab countries stood together and spoke with unusual force, clarity and unity against the common threat of the Iranian regime," he told reporters on Thursday.