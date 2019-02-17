13 Injured as Ceiling Collapses on Mourners in Hermel

Thirteen people were injured Sunday when a ceiling collapsed on mourners in the Hermel area of Fissan, the National News Agency said.

The wounded, most of them women, suffered fractures and bruises and were evacuated by medics and Lebanese Red Cross crews to hospitals in the area.

Health Minister Jamil Jabaq meanwhile ordered the hospitalization of all the wounded at the expense of the ministry.

A parliamentary delegation comprising Hizbullah MPs Hussein al-Hajj Hassan, Ali al-Moqdad, Ibrahim al-Moussawi and Ihab Hamadeh meanwhile visited the wounded to inquire about their condition.

They also inspected the incident’s site in Fissan.