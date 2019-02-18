Gharib in Syria to Discuss Refugee File

State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib went to Syria on Monday at an official invitation to discuss the refugee file, State-run National News Agency reported.

Gharib is set to hold talks with Syria’s Local Administration and Environment Minister Hussein Makhlouf, NNA added.

“The visit aims to discuss the refugee file,” said Gharib, who kicks his first trip to discuss the refugee file after the government formation.

Coordination between Lebanon and Syria on the return of Syrian refugees from Lebanon to their homeland is increasingly a controversial issue.

Lebanese officials are divided over conditions needed for them to return back.