Lassen, al-Hassan Discuss Women's Rights, Freedom of Expression

EU Ambassador to Lebanon Christina Lassen met Moday with Minister of Interior and Municipalities Raya al-Hassan and “congratulated her on her new post, being the first woman to head a Ministry of Interior in the region,” the EU Delegation said.

Lassen assured al-Hassan of the European Union's “full commitment to support the Government in safeguarding Lebanon's security while preserving the citizens' rights, with women's rights and fighting gender based violence as important priorities,” the Delegation said in a statement.

Lassen also highlighted “the importance of the freedom of expression in Lebanon and the need to monitor and address any challenges to it.”

The ambassador also tackled the various areas of EU support for reforming Lebanon's security sector and assisting the Internal Security Forces, including with the implementation of a community-oriented policing model, better conditions in prisons, and stronger human rights capacities of prison staff.

“The EU further actively supports the drafting of a National Cybersecurity Strategy and Integrated Border Management,” the EU Delegation said.

Moreover, Lassen and al-Hassan discussed promoting local development, infrastructure and access to services in regions most affected by the economic crisis.

“The meeting reviewed the good cooperation between the European Union and the Lebanese authorities during the 2018 parliamentary elections. Ambassador Lassen presented the European Union's Election Observation Mission (EOM) report to Minister al-Hassan and highlighted the need for ongoing close cooperation with the Ministry of Interior in working towards the implementation of the EOM recommendations,” the EU Delegation said.