Khalil: Budget Process on Front Burner Without New Taxes

Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil affirmed on Tuesday that he will make intensive contacts with Lebanon’s political forces to finalize the budget process which does not include any new taxes or fees, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

Khalil said the budget process has been put on the “front burner” and that “it is supposed to be addressed by the government in successive sessions. It will be referred to the Parliament within a period not exceeding the second half of next month.”

The “budget figures will be studied well. Certainly there will be no additional taxes or fees that burden the citizen. The main objective we envisage is to reduce the deficit and move the country to the stage of growth,” said Khalil.

“The basic requirement is the implementation of what was emphasized in the speeches of lawmakers for serious fight against corruption,” Khalil concluded.