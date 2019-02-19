Hariri: Let’s Not do Injustice to Some While Fighting Corruption
Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that diligent employees in the state’s institutions must not be done injustice during the process of eradicating corruption.
“What we hear about the process of fighting corruption in the state’s administrations may give the impression that all are corrupt, which is not fair. Just like it’s our duty to close the doors on corruption, it is also our duty not to do injustice for diligent people,” said Hariri.
Hariri’s remarks came at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the Lebanese State and Order of Engineers and Architects.
“We will follow the reformist steps in all departments. We are able to do that if true intention exists,” he added.
“We will follow the reformist steps in all departments. We are able to do that if true intention exists,” these are the same proven not to work steps that have been employed by the same people who are still in government residing in different seats? Lubnanistan will be stagnant again yet reforms are on the way looool