Gharib Meets Aoun, Calls for Distancing Refugee File from Conflicts

President Michel Aoun received on Tuesday Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Saleh Al-Gharib where talks focused on the file of displaced people, the National News Agency reported.

In the wake of the meeting, Gharib said he briefed the President on his visit to Syria a day earlier.

He called on “everyone to distance the file of the displaced from political conflicts due to the pressures it is exerting at the economic and social levels.”

Gharib’s remarks came one day after paying Syria a visit--a move that drew controversy-- at an officials invitation from the Syrian Local Administration and Environment Minister Hussein Makhlouf.

Coordination between Lebanon and Syria on the return of Syrian refugees is a highly controversial issue in Lebanon.

Lebanese officials are divided over the conditions needed for them to return back.