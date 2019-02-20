Mobile version

Aoun Refuses Linking Refugees Return to Political Solution in Syria

by Naharnet Newsdesk 20 February 2019, 14:21
W460

President Michel Aoun on Wednesday stressed that Lebanon refuses to wait for a political solution in Syria before the refugees start returning to their homeland.

“Lebanon refuses to wait for a political solution before the refugees return home,” said Aoun, stressing that “Lebanon’s similar experience with the Palestinian refugees is not encouraging” for leniency in that regard.

His remarks came in a meeting with a visiting delegation of the Syndicate of Editors.

On the government issue, the President said: “There are no differences within the government. The government will be a success.”

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 1
Thumb Mrknowitall 20 February 2019, 15:17

He thinks he has a say in when the Syrians return to their homeland lol. Maybe he should ask the regime why it's refusing to take them back.

Reply Report