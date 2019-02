An unknown assailant hurled two grenades at dawn at two private power generators in the northern Tripoli neighborhood of al-Qobbeh, the National News Agency reported Friday.

NNA said the assailant tossed the grenades at generators owned by al-Shousha family.

One of the grenades did not explode while the other did.

The assailant managed to flee.

Security Forces arrived at the scene and opened investigations into the incident.