Aoun Signs Decree for Extraordinary Legislative Session

by Naharnet Newsdesk 22 February 2019, 16:37
President Michel Aoun on Friday signed a decree calling on parliament to convene an extraordinary legislative session from February 22 until March 18, 2019.

According to the decree, the session's agenda will include draft laws already referred to the legislature and drafts that could be referred during this period in addition to any draft laws, proposals or texts that the Parliament Bureau could decide to refer to the body.

The decree also carried the signature of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, whose new government won a vote of confidence in parliament last week.

Never has Lebanon know or seen an efficient president as much as this one, ever!

Another amendment will be pushed through giving him additional powers and more Syrians will suddenly become Lebanese citizens.

