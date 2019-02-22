Al-Bashir Declares Emergency, Dissolves Government
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir declared a nationwide state of emergency on Friday and dissolved the government, in an effort to quell weeks of demonstrations that have rocked his iron-fisted rule of three decades.
"I announce imposing a state of emergency across the country for one year," Bashir said in a televised address to the nation.
"I announce dissolving the government at the federal level and at the provincial levels," he added.
