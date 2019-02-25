Macron: We'll Continue to Distinguish between Hizbullah's Wings
France will continue to distinguish between Hizbullah's military and political wings, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday, after Britain said it will outlaw the political wing.
Speaking at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Saleh, Macron said Paris will still “communicate and exchange viewpoints with the political movement that is represented in parliament.”
“We will continue this differentiation,” the French president added, noting that “it is not up to France and other foreign forces to know which political forces represented in Lebanon's parliament will be good or not.”
“It is up to the Lebanese people to decide on this,” he said.
Earlier on Monday, Britain said it will ban the political wing of Hizbullah, making membership of the movement or inviting support for it a crime.
The European Union put the armed wing of Hizbullah on its terrorism blacklist in 2013, due to Hizbullah's alleged role in blowing up an Israeli tour bus in Bulgaria. But unlike the United States, the EU differentiates between the group's military and political wings.
So if the Lebanese people elected Al Baghdadi as prime minister would you receive him at the Élysée Palace?
What a joke macron is!
You are the joke here, as if France have any say on the matter. It is a Lebanese matter, Macron got enough on his head with his own protests at home.
lol @ the iranian shia with a sense of humor
Also, the Nazis gathered enough electoral support to become the largest political party in Germany. How does Macron feel about that?
The French stink, they’re siding with Iran because they’re hoping to sell them their horrible cars and to extract Iranian petrol. That’s why they don’t wish to upset the Iranians by letting their terrorist militia roam freely in Lebanon and the Middle East. For the same reasons the toppled Ghaddafi but couldn’t care less about Syria because there’s little petrol there.