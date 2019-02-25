Jumblat Meets Atallah, Vows Cooperation to Close Displaced People File

Ghassan Atallah, the new minister for the internally displaced people, held talks Monday with Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat in Clemenceau, after his appointment to his post reportedly infuriated the Druze leader.

Jumblat posted a picture of him and Atallah on Twitter, saying the meeting was “cordial and frank.”

“The PSP and I declare our full readiness for every cooperation with him in order to close this file and open the chapter of developing Mount Lebanon in all fields,” Jumblat added, referring to the file of Lebanese citizens displaced during civil war, especially in the Chouf and Aley regions.

Atallah for his part said he carried an initiative to finalize the file.

A statement issued by his office said Jumblat strongly supported his plan, “which endorses unified standards in addressing the files in order to turn the page on this issue in a final manner.”

“The hand is extended for any cooperation,” it added.

Fearing a perceived attempt to curb his influence, Jumblat was reportedly infuriated by the appointment of Atallah and State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib, who were named by the Free Patriotic Movement and MP Talal Arslan.