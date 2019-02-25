Al-Bashir Issues Order to Restrict Rallies

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Monday ordered that only rallies approved by the authorities would be allowed to be held, as he announced a slew of measures to end demonstrations against his rule.

"As part of a state of emergency declared by the president, he issued an order banning any gathering or rally that has not been authorized," the presidency said in a statement.

Bashir also gave sweeping powers to the country's security forces to raid buildings and carry out personal searches.

"The publishing of any news or exchanging any news on any platform including on social media that hurts the citizens or the constitutional system is also banned," the presidency said.

Deadly protests have rocked the African country since December 19 after a government decision to triple the price of bread.

But the protests swiftly escalated into demonstrations against Bashir's three-decade rule, with protesters calling on him to resign.

On Friday, the veteran leader announced a state of emergency across the country after a weeks-long crackdown failed to suppress the protests.