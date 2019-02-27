Kanaan Says Investigation into Illegal Hiring 'Serious Measure'

Head of the Budget and Finance parliamentary committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, on Wednesday emphasized that the follow-up on the file of illegal hiring in the state’s administrations and institutions is serious and that the results will be colossal.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting for the committee, Kanaan said the committee has found that 15,200 public sector employees and contract workers were hired for “unexplained, superfluous positions.”

In October, the committee kicked off investigation after accusations that illegal state hiring had taken place in line with the May 2018 parliamentary elections as a method of buying votes.

Lebanon’s government has imposed a freeze to hiring since the adoption of a wage scale law in 2017 that raised the wages of the public sector.