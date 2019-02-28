Report: Opening Corruption Files Could Trigger New Political Conflict
The course of political events in the past few days and the campaign launched against corruption, illegal employment in state institutions and financial spending over the last ten years could bring new political clashes to Lebanon’s political arena, media reports said Thursday.
Hizbullah parliamentary bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah, tasked with following on the file of corruption and government spending, has called for a probe in missing state funds between 1993 and 2013.
Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora (of al-Mustaqbal Movement), who was previously accused of spending $11 billion in extra budgetary spending during his premiership between 2005 and 2009, has called for a press conference on Friday to detail the “facts.”
Moreover, Speaker Nabih Berri has called for electing members of the Higher Council to try presidents and ministers, a move that al-Mustaqbal Movement circles and other political parties said aims at embarrassing mainly Mustaqbal officials in governance then.
Berri and Hizbullah circles say by raising these issues they have no ill intention to trigger political conflict, but more aim to “stop the financial and administrative collapse.”
Al-Mustabql sources however have questioned the “timing and the ends,” particularly the funds spent during the premiership of Siniora which he affirms were legal in their entirety and registered at the finance ministry.
Siniora said he will detail all the facts and figures during his press conference.
Unnamed parliamentary sources assured that opening financial records does not target any political party.
They said the files were raised currently simply because the Finance Ministry has completed study of the financial accounts between 1993 and 2017 and has raised the report to Berri. "The file is simply taking its legal course," they said.
Also on Wednesday, Head of the Budget and Finance parliamentary committee MP Ibrahim Kanaan, emphasized that the follow-up on the file of illegal hiring in the state’s administrations and institutions was serious and that the results will be colossal.
Lebanon’s government has imposed a freeze to hiring since the adoption of a wage scale law in 2017 that raised the wages of the public sector.
Kanaan said the committee has found that 15,200 public sector employees and contract workers were hired for “unexplained, superfluous positions.”
In October, the committee kicked off investigation after accusations that illegal state hiring had taken place in line with the May 2018 parliamentary elections as a method of buying votes.
The priority is to try the terrorist organization for inviting Israel to flatten Lebanon in 2006, for May 7 and for the political assassinations. They owe us over 40 billion dollars in damage in infrastructure and declining economy. The Shia and their pro Syrian allies are the reason why everyone is starving and those who are able to leave, emigrate. They caused the 2 million Syrian refugees to come to Lebanon. They owe us big time. Retribution is a priority.
I'm not fond of saniora or Hariri, however, I'll back them if the Iranian financed filth targets them.
" has called for a probe in missing state funds between 1993 and 2013."
Why stop at 2013? The corruption in the last five years exceeds the corruption of the past 50 years.
Everyone needs to be held accountable regardless of religion, political affiliation. Statements such as SOS is why no one will be held accountable. You must focus on corruption and start from the top down to the bottom. Do things across the board the way MBS did with collecting the money, but not the part where he was not accountable.
Nobody said they weren’t thieves, but it’s preferable to prioritize those who have blood on their hands. This latest move from hizbala is aimed at cementing the Iranian hegemony, a patriotic stance would be to resist them and that’s why I’d back saniora or hariri although I boycotted the elections.
I wouldn't back either one. Once you back one over the other nothing will get done. If you go after Hizbala first than the Shia will say; "why start here start with the Sunnis" and so on. What has to be done is you lock them all up at the same time, starting with current administration and work the way to past ones. The people know all this is lip service and nothing will get done. Actions speak louder than words.
CL, don't be silly, compare Apples to apples, the Shia aren't just thieves, they're murderers. They need to be dealt with in top priority.
Agree with you here CanadaLeb, however the predecessor to doing this is
a. Consensus from the majority of the Lebanese. This would not be possible as forming a consensus would require patriotism and non partisan group of Lebanese who are willing to take on death threats and cannot be purchased by Iranian or Suadi Riyals. Lebanon has since its inception never really realized its independence due the last statement above. The gent (Fakherdine) who threw himself at the french tank back in the early 40's and the government of Bchamoun needs to be brought back since our country is again besieged by Syria/Iran/KSA.
تورط 6 قضاة وعدد من الضباط في “رشاوى المخدرات”
انشغلت دوائر قصري العدل في بيروت وبعبدا بمتابعة تداعيات توقيف بعض المتورطين، في منتجع سياحي في جبيل، وعددهم يتجاوز الأربعة، بصورة بالغة الكتمان، لا سيما وان “المعلومات المؤكدة تتحدث عن تورط 6 قضاة وعدد من الضباط في هذه القضية، حيث بلغت بعض الدفعات مئات ألوف الدولارات”.
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2019/02/28/drug-bribes/
Saniora, Walid bek, Berri and many many more should be behind bars. But unfortunately, it's not going to happen which means that nothing will change and corruption is here to rule for a long time.
you were voted down because the genius who did it thinks both aoun and bassil are saints.
