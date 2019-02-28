Hariri Urges 'Governmental Solidarity', Dismisses Claims of Rift with Aoun

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday stressed the importance of “solidarity” among the government's components as he dismissed reports about a dispute between him and President Michel Aoun.

“PM Hariri called for refraining from betting on a dispute between him and President Aoun,” acting information minister Wael Abu Faour said after a cabinet session at the Grand Serail that was chaired by Hariri.

“We are partners with the president and with parliament at the beginning of our mission and this is the spirit that will govern our work,” Abu Faour quoted Hariri as saying.

The premier also called for focusing on the decisions of the CEDRE Lebanon support conference.

Separately, the Cabinet approved a request from the Finance Ministry to issue treasury bonds in foreign currencies, as Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil stressed the need to “finalize the budget law as soon as possible and conduct a drastic debate over the financial situations.”

The Council of Ministers meanwhile opted not to discuss the issue of appointments due to the absence of a full agreement in this regard, Abu Faour said.

An agenda of 52 items was meanwhile approved.

Before the meeting, Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab said he intended to raise the detention of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in Japan. “It is not normal that he stays in prison without trial,” said Bou Saab.

Abu Faour said the issue was briefly discussed at the end of the session.

Social Affairs Minister Richard Kouyoumjian said he would put forward an initiative on the repatriation of Syrian refugees.