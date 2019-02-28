Fadlallah Submits Documents on ‘Missing’ State Funds to Public Prosecutor

Hizbullah MP Hassan Fadlallah of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc said he submitted documents to the Public Prosecution Judge Ali Ibrahim that he claims showing missing government funds.

“I hope the judiciary takes up its role to unveil the truth about this matter,” he told reporters.

On remarks made by ex-PM Fouad Siniora in that regard, Fadlallah said: “I am not concerned with that nor with any remarks made here and there. We did not accuse anyone, the party authorized for accusation is the judiciary.”

Judge Ibrahim for his part told LBCI in remarks that “investigations into the case have begun,” and that an employee at the Finance Ministry was summoned for interrogation.

Siniora (of al-Mustaqbal Movement) who served as Premier between 2005 and 2009 has called for a press conference on Friday to “detail the facts” during his tenure.

Siniora was previously accused of spending $11 billion in extra budgetary spending during his premiership.