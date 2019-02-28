Guaido Vows to Return to Venezuela Soon 'despite Threats'

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Thursday he will return home "in the coming days... despite the threats," as Paraguay's president Mario Abdo announced the pair would meet in Asuncion on Friday.

Guaido, recognized as Venezuela's interim leader by around 50 countries, was speaking after a meeting with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia as he attempts to shore up regional support for his bid to oust socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro has said Guaido will face charges upon his return for having flouted a travel ban when he left for Colombia on Friday.