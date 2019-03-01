Saniora: Anyone Setting Up a Mini-State inside the State is Corrupt
Ex-PM Fouad Saniora on Friday described the issue of the “missing” $11 billion as a “farce,” as he announced that those “setting up mini-states inside the state” are the real corrupts, in an apparent jab at Hizbullah.
At a press conference he held to comment on the latest controversy sparked by MP Hassan Fadlallah's remarks, Saniora said the 11 billion dollars in question were spent on interest hikes, treasury loans for Electricite Du Liban, and wage hikes and recruitment expenses for the armed forces.
“The entire $11 billion issue is a storm in a teacup,” Saniora added.
“Someone is trying to deviate people's attention to other issues to conceal what they are doing and to prevent real reform,” he went on to say.
“What is happening today resembles what happened in 1999 regarding the so-called fabricated Bourj Hammoud scandal, in which I was accused of being involved,” Saniora said.
“Someone is preparing such farces,” the ex-PM warned.
Noting that the spending did not violate the law, but was rather “fully legal,” Saniora said “talk about the absence of documents is a silly joke aimed at distorting the images of all the governments that were led by Rafik Hariri and to insult him and insult all the premiers who succeeded him including Saad Hariri.”
Apparently lashing out at Hizbullah and its allies, Saniora added: “The bigger corruption is political corruption. A politically corrupt person is anyone who sets up mini-states inside the state, controls its facilities, impedes constitutional junctures and prevents the implementation of the law.”
The former premier also noted that he has prepared a “complete study” that he would submit to President Michel Aoun, the Council of Ministers and Parliament in order to “clarify all details.”
“We want to put an end to the stories that are misleading the people,” he said.
who's against trying thieves? nobody, but the crook behind this idea is Mr Berri, yet he won't be targeted because it's only aimed at PM, Presidents and MPs, not parliament speakers. We all know he runs several mafias... and assisted the shia terrorist organization on May 7... which is far worse than stealing money.
First, let's judge the people behind Rafik Hariri and his companions' murders, not those who executed the orders currently tried in abstencia at the Hague but the terrorists who gave the orders currently hidden in Beirut, Bint Jbeil and the Hermel.
The mini state of hezbollah is corruption by its self. From the airport, port, EDL, the armed forces and the judiciary.
Just noticed that Saniora had no proofs or evidences to show in order to justify his own defense statements. Only cheap talks and accusations against those whom shed light on the case (conveniently or not).
Next step: Let's try to offer bribery or maybe find out some materials to blackmail other corrupt Politicians in order to convince them to press for shutting down the issue and put it under the carpet again.
read ya heretic!
"The former premier also noted that he has prepared a “complete study” that he would submit to President Michel Aoun, the Council of Ministers and Parliament in order to “clarify all details.”
Saniora has prepared a "complete study", which isn't bias by any means and show the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. By the way I am selling the Brooklyn bridge in NY for a very good price...
lol @ another shia christian who fought with Kataeb during the canadian civil war:)
lol@doodle-dude
you have their number one troll at a time.
Right on, now you finally understand my wahabi salafi brother...
lol @ 'I guess that is the Lebanese way when you cant defend your point to turn things to religion.'
He can read letters and words, but his brain can’t process sentences yet. One day, when the houthi species evolves... maybe.
I actually did, reason why I classified Saniora's statement as "cheap talk", why he rushed to make a press conference before presenting the "full report" that he mentioned? His desperate attitude shows it all
And the "Nationalists" in this forum, using same argument and strategy of the crook to divert attention from his thefts. Priceless! God bless Lebanon the land where fckd citizens always find a reason to back the Political party's that fckd them
And the "Nationalists" in this forum, using same argument and strategy of the crook to divert attention from his thefts. Priceless! God bless Lebanon the land where fckd citizens always find a reason to back the Political party's that fckd them
Typical politician deflects and blame others. Everyone here knows corruption is rampant but no one will agree where to start because of religious affiliations.
They are all equally to be blamed for corruption its in their nature or should I say DNA.
The comment section is very funny, the moment someone doesn't agree with the comments made they label you as an Iranian, Shia, Sunni, etc.. the right response would be to provide a counter opinion not attack the individual. I guess that is the Lebanese way when you cant defend your point to turn things to religion. Lebanon is and will always be a dump full of sectarian division and will never ever join the 21st century
Brother most of these “commentators” aren’t even Lebanese. They are paid hasbara looking for their 30 pieces of shekels
lol @the mowatin4.0
4.0 Brothers, most of these "commentqtors" aren't even Lebanese. They are paid iranians looking for their 30 pieces of Rials
More Lebanese than you’ll ever be. Phoenicians were merchants, not warriors... this hizbala miltia thing isn’t a near eastern heritage.
You need to tell the terror group to update your bot software to version 9.0.