Geagea Says LBCI Ruling against Lebanese who Confronted 'Armed Palestinians'

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday criticized anew the ruling that was issued Thursday by Judge Fatima Jouni over the ownership of LBCI television.

“The ruling in the LBCI case was not a ruling in the LBCI case but rather a ruling against every honorable Lebanese citizen who confronted the armed Palestinian groups that were trying to establish an alternative entity in Lebanon,” Geagea tweeted, referring to Lebanon's civil war and the Palestinian role in it.

In her ruling, Judge Jouni said the TV network had been initially funded by a “disbanded militia” and consequently by “revenues and bank loans granted to a company whose stakes are largely owned by Pierre Daher.”

“It has not been proved that Dr. Geagea and the LF had contributed any of their money in the establishment of that firm, seeing as they are not the owners of the money of disbanded militias,” Jouni said, noting that Geagea and the LF also did not play a role in obtaining the license that the TV network was granted after civil war.

“Only the Lebanese state has the right to share Daher in his stakes,” Jouni added, arguing that the state is the owner of any funds belonging to civil war militias.