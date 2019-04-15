Mobile version

Scientists Unveil 'First' 3D Print of Heart with Human Tissue, Vessels

by Naharnet Newsdesk 15 April 2019, 14:24
W460

Scientists in Israel on Monday unveiled a 3D print of a heart with human tissue and vessels, calling it a first and a "major medical breakthrough" that advances possibilities for transplants.

The heart, about the size of a rabbit's, marked "the first time anyone anywhere has successfully engineered and printed an entire heart replete with cells, blood vessels, ventricles and chambers," said Tal Dvir, who led the project.

SourceAgence France Presse
Science
Comments 0