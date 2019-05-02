Jarrah Says Cabinet to Finalize Budget this Week

When the meeting of the Council of Ministers ended at the Grand Serail Wednesday, the Minister of Information Jamal Jarrah said the Cabinet plans to finalize discussions of the state budget this week.

"This is the second meeting of the Council of Ministers after the first session that was presided Tuesday in Baabda presidential palace by President Michel Aoun to examine the budget," said Jarrah.

There has been an extensive discussion on the budget targets that have become known, namely reducing the deficit and stimulating economic growth. There has been also a serious and profound debate on these issues and we started to formulate important ideas to stimulate economic growth and control spending," he added.

Jarrah added: "After that, we moved to the approval of some articles, and another meeting will be held Thursday at noon to continue discussions on the remaining articles. During this week, sessions will be held to finalize the study of the draft budget as soon as possible”.